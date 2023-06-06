Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.86. 748,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

