Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,971. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

