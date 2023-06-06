Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 655 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,353,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,905,000 after buying an additional 226,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.40. 1,792,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

