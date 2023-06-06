Steward Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,727 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,076 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,514 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 227,669 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after acquiring an additional 574,956 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. 284,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

