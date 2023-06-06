Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Steward Financial Group LLC lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $111.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,006. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

