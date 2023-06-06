Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $16,740,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Chubb stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.85. The company had a trading volume of 856,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.14 and its 200-day moving average is $207.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

