Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 5th (CSTR, DHT, DRI, FSBW, ITI, KHC, LPL, ROG, SCOR, TILE)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 5th:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get CapStar Financial Holdings Inc alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.