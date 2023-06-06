Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 5th (CSTR, DHT, DRI, FSBW, ITI, KHC, LPL, ROG, SCOR, TILE)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 5th:
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
