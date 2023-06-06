StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Insider Activity at Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

