StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

FBIO stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

