StockNews.com Upgrades Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.8 %

NX opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $849.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.