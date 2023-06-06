Stratis Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $65.22 million and $2.60 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.59 or 0.07046568 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,843,601 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

