Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.50

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 203563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.
Summit Materials Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
