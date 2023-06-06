Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.50

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 203563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Articles

