Sun Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 138.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SUI traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.35. 414,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,504. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

