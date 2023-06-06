Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

SGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SGRY opened at $38.91 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $50,236.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $50,236.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,656 shares of company stock worth $908,964. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.