Susquehanna Trims RPC (NYSE:RES) Target Price to $7.50

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

RPC Price Performance

RES opened at $7.27 on Friday. RPC has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in RPC by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 132.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 109.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Stories

