Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.61 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). 24,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 23,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers habour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 492 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

