Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,475 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $114,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.
SNPS traded down $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.30. 196,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,118. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
