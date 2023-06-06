Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.42. The company had a trading volume of 731,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.46 and a 200 day moving average of $361.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

