Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,275. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $99,811.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at $817,921.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

