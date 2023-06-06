T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,948 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $168,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.52. 5,072,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,814. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

