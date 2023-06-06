Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $16,489,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,658,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after buying an additional 567,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TAK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

