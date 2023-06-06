Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.44.

About Tarena International

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

