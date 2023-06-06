Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading Down 3.4%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.04. 278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
