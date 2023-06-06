Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading Down 3.4%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.04. 278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 225,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

