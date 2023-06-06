Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TECK opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

