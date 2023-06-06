Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Lessened by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,125,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70,088 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up about 2.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 5.02% of Teladoc Health worth $192,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,650. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $510,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.