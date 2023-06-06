Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.55

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 232484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLSNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -37.14%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.