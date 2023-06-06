Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.55

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 232484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLSNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -37.14%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

