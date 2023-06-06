Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $520.13 million and approximately $108.36 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,814,705,208 coins and its circulating supply is 5,856,188,940,375 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

