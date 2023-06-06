TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.44 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $125.58 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00053842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000938 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,877,129 coins and its circulating supply is 9,795,953,841 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

