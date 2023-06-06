Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Medallion Financial worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MFIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $165.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.97. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

