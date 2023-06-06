Teton Advisors Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digi International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digi International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Digi International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,321,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,070. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $43.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

