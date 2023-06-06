Teton Advisors Inc. Has $516,000 Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $45,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 1.3 %

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

MSEX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. 28,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.75. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $96.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Articles

