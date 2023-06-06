Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 138,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 460,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 101,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 174,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $609.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

