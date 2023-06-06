Tharisa plc (THS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.41 on June 21st

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tharisa Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 82.02 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 146.50 ($1.82). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.81 million, a P/E ratio of 293.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.61) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

