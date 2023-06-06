The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $126,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.73. 986,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,377. The firm has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

