The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in The LGL Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

