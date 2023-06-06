The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

