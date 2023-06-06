The Property Franchise Group’s (TPFG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.84) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s current price.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Up 1.3 %

LON:TPFG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 314 ($3.90). 3,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £100.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,427.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.16. The Property Franchise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 207 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.76 ($4.25).

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Property Franchise Group news, insider David Arthur Raggett purchased 5,000 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($17,342.12). Corporate insiders own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.