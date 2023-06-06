Thematics Asset Management Acquires Shares of 80,000 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. 26,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,947. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.91.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Articles

