Thematics Asset Management Buys New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.07% of Masco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank raised its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Performance

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

MAS traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 140,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,956. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

