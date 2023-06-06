Thematics Asset Management Invests $3.38 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.67. 4,302,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

