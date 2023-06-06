Thematics Asset Management Invests $3.96 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.16. 1,387,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $413.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.