Thematics Asset Management Invests $5.04 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.99. 743,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.78 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

