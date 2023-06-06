Thematics Asset Management Invests $5.54 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,842 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after acquiring an additional 175,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.53. The stock had a trading volume of 85,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.42 and its 200 day moving average is $300.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

