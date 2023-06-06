Thematics Asset Management Invests $6.27 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,269 shares of company stock valued at $631,204 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. 218,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,342. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

