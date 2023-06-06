Thematics Asset Management Purchases Shares of 208,000 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,000. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA remained flat at $49.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.17 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

