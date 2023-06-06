Thematics Asset Management Purchases Shares of 35,192 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,014. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

