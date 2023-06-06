Thematics Asset Management Takes $4.83 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. 2,272,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,897,912. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

