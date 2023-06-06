Thematics Asset Management Takes $6.83 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.08% of Cognex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,938,000 after buying an additional 883,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after buying an additional 826,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,333,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,718,000 after purchasing an additional 557,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 66,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

