Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Down 3.1%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 267,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 510,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.
Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
See Also
