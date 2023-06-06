Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.57 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,707,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,097,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 998,776 shares of company stock worth $7,343,601. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 41.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tilly’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

